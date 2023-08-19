Livingston 2-0 Ayr United: What the manager said

Livingston manager David Martindale thinks the challenge put up by Ayr United showed that there are teams in the Championship who add to the argument that the top flight should be expanded.

"A clean sheet, two goals and into the hat for the next round - there's not much more you can ask," he tells BBC Scotland.

"I don't think it was a great game. Ability levels, there was not much between the teams.

"What I would say is that I thought we had a bit more in offensive areas. I think we had three shots on target, as did Ayr, but we scored two and they scored none."