Killie looking to sign a striker

Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland

Derek McInnes says that Kilmarnock are still trying to get a striker over the line before the transfer window slams shut later today.

They have one specific target that they are working on, and there are two or three other options being worked on in the background if that doesn’t transpire.

“Nobody will be going out,” McInnes assured. “We are still trying to bring someone in. Everyone is working flat out to do that.

“We have one in particular and two or three other plates spinning but we are trying to lean on everything possible to get this done. I’m optimistic and you have to be without being overly confident.

"We're in the mix to make a signing."