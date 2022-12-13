Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson believes his side haven't been as poor as results would suggest, but admits they need to improve at both ends of the pitch.

The Easter Road outfit have picked up just three points from the past 21 on offer in the league, and sit eighth in the Scottish Premiership.

"I don’t think we have been as bad as the perception, as I have watched everything back," Johnson said. "I think we need to be more ruthless, I think we need to be much better in both boxes but we are truly still an evolving squad.

“Even now you will see in the starting line-up three or four potential players that haven’t really been involved an awful lot this season. We are still a work in progress 14 or 15 games into the season and I think we will remain that beyond the halfway point and potentially even longer.

“I think sometimes we have made too many changes looking back on it in terms of the numbers we have brought in. The foreign players we have brought in have to adapt. Its not the players themselves but do we have the structures in place, can we cope with the player care piece to support them the best they need?"

Johnson does believe that the World Cup break has benefitted Hibs and that they will return to action a much improved outfit.

"The boys have worked really hard but you need a carrot at the end of it and that carrot is of course the competitive edge and competing for points," he added. "It's been a good spell and I think we have got to know each other more.

“I think the team has come together more and [it's been] an opportunity to get previously injured players some pre-season style training under their belt."