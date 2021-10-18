Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Dean Smith was ice cool while being interviewed after Aston Villa’s unfathomable collapse against Wolves, but no doubt he was as enraged as the supporters who watched it.

This occasion did not feel like one that warranted particularly deep analysis. Some talked of complacency, but other terms certainly seemed more appropriate: loss of composure, lack of concentration and failure of game management.

Villa’s players should not need this spelled out. Perhaps with the game seemingly won against fading opponents, and with an understandably raucous crowd behind them, they were swept up in the excitement.

It felt like they couldn’t help but go searching for more goals rather than throttling back and banking their gains, and flew too close to the sun. Pointing out that risk seems obvious now, but it would have felt like a party-pooping thing to say at the time.

That bitter coda to Villa’s day sadly eclipsed a few very fine performances.

It would be a shame to forget an excellent show of wing-back play by Matty Cash, racing forward whenever the chance arose and winning the individual contest on his flank.

Danny Ings' header was a smart one and showed exactly the instincts Villa paid for. And John McGinn revelled in the atmosphere - he was so often the central figure around which the match revolved - and had fine support from Douglas Luiz.

But it all went to waste. Villa’s lack of grip on the field in the final moments was a classic demonstration that, although the blame invariably finds its way to the boss in the end, they can tell the players what to do, but can’t do it for them.

Who’d be a manager?