Tanguy Ndombele: The atmosphere at St James' Park was amazing and Newcastle couldn't have had a better start. However, the longer the game went on the more Spurs took control and the more Newcastle were found wanting. Ndombele scored a superb equaliser and stood out in midfield, but that was because no-one offered any real resistance. Newcastle were torn to shreds by a Tottenham side who for once were in the mood.

Harry Kane: How nice to see Kane playing like a centre-forward again and not like an attacking midfield player. His goal against Newcastle in a cauldron of flag-waving Geordies was exactly why he must not only lead the line but always be available to hit.

