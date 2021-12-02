'Salah is the best player in the world at this moment in time'

Mohamed Salah is currently the best footballer in the world, according to former Premier League left-back Scott Minto.

"At this moment in time and over this season so far, there is not a better player in world football," Minto told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"He’s clinical, people make mistakes and he turns them into goals, he can make assists, he can relieve the pressure for the Liverpool defence. He is just the perfect guy who has got absolutely everything.

"He’s not your out-and-out winger, he’s not a centre-forward and I’m telling you now, as a former left-back my goodness I’d have been having kittens and nightmares even the night before I played him.

"I certainly would have been having nightmares the night after I played him as well."

Hear more reaction to Liverpool's Merseyside derby win over Everton on BBC Sounds