Dyche on Spurs postponement, injuries & recent displays
Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before the Clarets visit Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He said his players were up for Sunday’s game against Tottenham but "there was nothing more that could have been done" as the match was postponed 50 minutes before kick-off because of heavy snow;
The Burnley boss liked the team he had picked to start against Spurs: "We prepare for the game as we do, we've trained well today and we'll be ready to play on Wednesday";
Ashley Westwood and James Tarkowski are suspended, while Dale Stephens is on the verge of a return and Ashley Barnes will be out longer-term with a thigh injury;
Dyche is confident in his replacements for Westwood and Tarkowski: "Nathan Collins has been good when he's come in, [Jack Cork] has good experience of the Premier League and I've said for a long time I believe in this squad";
He is pleased with recent performances: "We're never far away I don't feel and we've been decent in this run, but we know we have to build on this and turn some of these games into wins."