NS Mura v Tottenham: confirmed team news
Two Tottenham players remain from the XI that started Sunday's 2-1 win over Leeds. They are defender Japhet Tanganga and striker Harry Kane.
Pierluigi Gollini is in goal, Ryan Sessegnon and Matt Doherty start in the full-back positions, with Davinson Sanchez and Joe Rodon joining Tanganga at the back.
Oliver Skipp and Tanguy Ndombele are paired in midfield, with Dele Alli and Bryan Gil supporting Kane in attack.
Tottenham XI: Gollini, Doherty, Rodon, Romero, Reguilon, Alli, Skipp, Winks, Lo Celso, Scarlett, Gil Salvatierra.
Subs: Austin, Hojbjerg, Sanchez, Son, Kane, Emerson, Dier, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Ndombele, White, Omole.
Mura are without injured forward Ziga Skoflek. The rest of the team will be well rested, though, with their game against Olimpija at the weekend having been postponed.
Ziga Kous, who scored their goal in the 5-1 loss in London, starts. There are two changes from the XI that started that game. Striker Klemen Pucko and defender Marin Karamarko are the new faces.
Mura XI: Obradovic, Karnicnik, Marusko, Gorenc, Kous, Lorbek, Horvat, Kozar, Sturm, Mulahusejnovic, Marosa.
Subs: Erjavec, Kai Cipot, Pucko, Karamarko, Tio Cipot, Skoflek, Ouro, Lotric, Mahimi, Klepac, Mandic, Zalokar.