Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Some 72,732 were in attendance at Old Trafford on Saturday for Cristiano Ronaldo's return, including those experiencing the new disability access areas for the first time.

The club - in association with the Manchester United Disabled Supporters' Association - have created 118 new wheelchair positions and 158 new amenity seats across the stadium, including a new, purpose-built area at the back of the Stretford End - which also has a dedicated lift, toilets and changing facilities.

United say it is about offering a wider choice of vantage points, with facilities now at both ends of the stadium, and extended facilities in the north-west corner quadrant.