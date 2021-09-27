Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton: Potter reaction

Brighton manager Graham Potter tells BBC Sport: "When you're 1-0 down going into the 96th minute and you score it feels like a win.

"It isn't, it's just a point but it's a well-earned point. It was a tight game. Nothing too much in it and we pushed in the second half and it's an amazing feeling to get the equaliser.

"I think that [Brighton not playing their best football] is credit to the opponent. They did what they did well. First half there weren't too many chances. They go ahead with a penalty.

"It was an even game if you look at the stats. I'm not going to be apologising for our point."