Solskjaer waiting on Maguire's fitness

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a defensive headache ahead of their trip to King Power Stadium to face Leicester City.

France defender Raphael Varane has been ruled out for a few weeks with a groin injury, with captain Harry Maguire also a doubt having only just returned to training following a calf problem.

That means Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, who played for Sweden and Ivory Coast respectively during the international break, could both be called upon to start together in the Premier League for the first time since the home defeat by Liverpool last season.

One other option for Solskjaer if Maguire isn't ready to face his former side is to give Phil Jones a first Premier League start in 19 months. The former England defender made a couple of appearances for United's under-23s last month as he works his way back to fitness.