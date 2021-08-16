Gary Hunt, BBC Radio Lancashire

An entertaining game and one which Burnley dominated for long periods - yet still contrived to lose.

They started brightly with Dwight McNeill showing up well and James Tarkowski's header putting the hosts in front. And, with this impetus, Burnley poured forward and struck the woodwork twice more - captain Ben Mee guilty of missing when he should've scored.

Brighton, by contrast, were ponderous, lacking in intensity and generally being outplayed. Until the second half, that is.

Graham Potter made two important substitutions on the hour mark, bringing on Jakub Moder and Alexis Mac Allister, and within about 10 minutes the Seagulls had turned the game around.

Burnley then changed things themselves in an effort to get something but, in truth, Brighton held on comfortably and Sean Dyche will be left to wonder how this one got away.