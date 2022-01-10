Watford relying on new signings to improve form

Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

The 4-1 defeat at Leicester in the FA Cup was Watford’s seventh loss in a row. Under Claudio Ranieri the Hornets have been beaten in 10 of their past 12 games.

Other head coaches would have gone by now at Vicarage Road. Ranieri is being given longer now that reinforcements have been brought in but he is going to need them to alter Watford’s form in the next three matches otherwise pressure will mount.

On Saturday they head to Newcastle, then it’s a trip to Burnley three days later and then Norwich to end a vital week.

So far Watford have signed Edo Kayembe, Hassane Kamara and Samir. All three could easily make their debuts - fitness/injuries/Covid permitting - at St James’ Park.

The Hornets need to freshen up a side drastically short of confidence. Watford put out a reasonable team at Leicester but the old problems remained - defensively poor, mistakes across the pitch and four more goals conceded - another indication that some of them aren’t Premier League level.

The three new signings all have pedigree and should improve the side, but can they produce immediately in the top flight and will they be a big enough influence in this struggling team?

They will need to be otherwise Watford are in big, big trouble.