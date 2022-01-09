Wolves v Sheffield United: Confirmed team news
- Published
Portuguese teenager Fabio Silva is in for Raul Jimenez up front for Wolves as they face Sheffield United.
Here's Bruno's team for today's @EmiratesFACup third round tie. #WOLSHU— Wolves (@Wolves) January 9, 2022
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/531zEIEtXD
Kyron Gordon makes his third appearance for Sheffield United, who also start with Sander Berge in midfield.
Here's United's FA Cup line-up. 💪— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 9, 2022
COME ON YOU BLADES! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/F8dM5W6Wg5
