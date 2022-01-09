BBC Sport

Wolves v Sheffield United: Confirmed team news

Portuguese teenager Fabio Silva is in for Raul Jimenez up front for Wolves as they face Sheffield United.

Kyron Gordon makes his third appearance for Sheffield United, who also start with Sander Berge in midfield.

