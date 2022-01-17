Leeds 'deserve massive credit' for going ahead with fixture

Leeds United "deserve massive credit" for fulfilling their fixture against West Ham and were worthy winners, according to former Crystal Palace midfielder Jobi McAnuff.

Marcelo Bielsa named seven young players on the bench as injuries and Covid-19 cases continue to bite at Elland Road, but McAnuff praised him for not requesting a postponement.

"It's a massive three points for Leeds and they deserve massive credit," McAnuff told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Some clubs have definitely taken advantage to get games called off but Bielsa never compromises. It's great for these kids to be in and around the first-team squad.

"Hopefully this sets the tone for games moving forward in the second half of the season as the Premier League has to be stronger."

