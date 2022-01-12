BBC Sport

West Ham v Norwich: Last time out

Image source, Getty Images
Published

West Ham face Norwich this weekend, with the last time they met sealing the Canaries' relegation to the Championship.

Daniel Farke's side needed a miracle to stay afloat and they came up against an inspired Michail Antonio, who bagged all four goals for the ruthless Hammers.

His first goal was a neat volley from six yards, his second a well-taken header and he completed his hat-trick with a smuggled rebound after Tim Krul's save.

He rounded off the scoring with a tap-in from Ryan Fredericks' cross.

The result moved West Ham six points clear of the relegation zone, while condemning Norwich to a seventh successive league defeat, their 24th of an abject season.