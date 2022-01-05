Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is the "perfect" man to lead the club in the wake of new ownership, according to BBC Radio Solent sports editor Adam Blackmore.

The Saints were bought by Sport Republic, a company backed by Serb media mogul Dragan Solak, and Blackmore believes that Hasenhuttl's experience managing Red Bull Leipzig makes him the ideal candidate for the new project.

"Sport Republic have a vision to repeat a Red Bull scenario," Blackmore told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They are going to find young talented players, develop them in a new structure and see them go up in value.

"To be fair to Hasenhuttl, that's what he's been doing anyway, but now they will have more bang for their buck in the transfer market."

The Austrian managed Leipzig between 2016 and 2018 and has refreshed Southampton with a younger squad since arriving at St Mary's in December 2018.

"He now has more chance of bringing in other good young players and more opportunity of retaining the services of his best players such as James Ward-Prowse," added Blackmore.

"It's a really happy camp at the moment and that's exciting for fans."

