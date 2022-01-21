Moyes on top-four battle, winless run at Old Trafford and Man Utd

West Ham boss David Moyes has been speaking to the media before the Hammers' trip to Manchester United on Saturday.

Here are the key lines:

Moyes said his side "are not necessarily there yet" but they want to try to compete for the top four. "We want to have a go," he said. "The challenge was to get the extra two points [last season]. But the level of competition is very strong."

The Scot has been unsuccessful in 14 previous attempts to win at Old Trafford but said: "After the League Cup, I am really confident."

Reflecting on his time in charge of Manchester United during the 2013-14 season, Moyes said: "When you go to big clubs you get judged immediately. It is a brilliant club and a great job to have, and I am disappointed I could not do a better job."

Moyes also acknowledged that his decision to bring on Mark Noble to take a late penalty when the sides met at London Stadium "did not pay off" and described it as a "terrible decision", despite Noble's penalty record.

