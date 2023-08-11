Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

Where we will finish? It would be easy to say top six, but with it being our first season in Europe I would be happy with top 10.

Young talent to break through? It has to be Evan Ferguson as last season he was absolutely brilliant. A very mature young lad.

Who needs to move on? Well it's on everyone's mind - is he, isn't he, going to Chelsea? I hate waiting in limbo so just get on with it Moises Caicedo so we can move on. And anyway, why are we doing Chelsea's recruitment for them?

Happy with your manager? Absolutely. Filled with drive and passion, he has been excellent in guiding our side into Europe.

Who will be your best signing? Knowing how we recruit and our style of play, all of our signings have the potential to be the best.

Most looking forward to? Has to be playing in Europe. Even if just for one season, the experience and sheer joy of being part of it is enough.

Any other business? The bar has been set high so now we need to build on our successes and drive forward.

