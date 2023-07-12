Erik ten Hag praised Raphael Varane for his performance as captain in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Leeds in their pre-season opener.

The Frenchman wore the armband as United youngsters Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill grabbed the goals in the victory in Oslo.

Speaking about Varane, Ten Hag said: "He's fantastic. He’s had a fantastic personality from the first moment I met him and, of course, I know him over the years and what he already achieved at Real Madrid and at France.

"That's unbelievable. You think when you are young, you can hardly believe you can achieve such things. But Rapha did. So that is so huge.

"And so we are full of respect from everyone around United internally and also you see the fans they admire him."

On Emeran and Hugill, he added: "They’re coming in and it's a big moment when you are coming up in the squad, in the first team.

"You deserve game time because over long years you work for it. And then that moment in a very good and nice stadium, with a good crowd, and in such ambience they're coming in and then score and win the game. That's very good and nice."