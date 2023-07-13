Hibs to trial singing section for European fixtures

Hibernian will trial a singing section in the lower tier of the Famous Five stand for the club’s European matches this season at Easter Road.

Chief executive Ben Kensell wants to enhance the matchday atmosphere and believes it is the "perfect opportunity to take this to the next level” following the success of the singing section behind the goals in the UEFA Youth League.

The trial will be in place for Hibs’ Europa Conference League second-round qualifier at home to either Vikingur or Inter Club d'Escaldes.

Hibs will allow season-ticket holders to relocate if their seat is in that part of the stadium and they do not wish to be part the trial.

“We recognise that this trial will displace a number of supporters from their usual location to which they feel attached," said Kensell.

"However, we have explored every option to ensure the best possible alternatives are provided to those supporters, so they can enjoy the matchday experience.

“We look forward to starting a full fan consultation on the singing section as we continually try to drive the club forward.”