St Mirren v Dundee: Pick of the stats

In the opening round of Scottish Premiership fixtures this season, Dundee’s Josh Mulligan both attempted (7) and completed (4) more dribbles than any other player.

Dundee have lost their second league match of the season in each of their last five Scottish Premiership campaigns, losing 6-0 to Celtic most recently in 2021-22.

St. Mirren have lost their second top-flight league game of the season in each of their last three seasons at this level, losing to Rangers in 2020-21, Hearts in 2021-22 and Aberdeen in 2022-23.

St. Mirren have only won one of their last eight Scottish Premiership home games against promoted clubs (D3 L4), although that was a 2-0 win over Dundee in May 2022.