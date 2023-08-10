St Mirren v Dundee: Pick of the stats

St Mirren v Dundee head to head stats

  • In the opening round of Scottish Premiership fixtures this season, Dundee’s Josh Mulligan both attempted (7) and completed (4) more dribbles than any other player.

  • Dundee have lost their second league match of the season in each of their last five Scottish Premiership campaigns, losing 6-0 to Celtic most recently in 2021-22.

  • St. Mirren have lost their second top-flight league game of the season in each of their last three seasons at this level, losing to Rangers in 2020-21, Hearts in 2021-22 and Aberdeen in 2022-23.

  • St. Mirren have only won one of their last eight Scottish Premiership home games against promoted clubs (D3 L4), although that was a 2-0 win over Dundee in May 2022.

  • Dundee have only won one of their last eight Scottish Premiership meetings with St. Mirren (D2 L5), losing both of their last two since a 1-0 victory in October 2021.

