Everton v Fulham: Pick of the stats
Everton won their first 14 Premier League home matches against Fulham, between 2002 and 2018, but have lost their past two against the Cottagers at Goodison Park.
Fulham's Willian has assisted four goals in his past three Premier League opening weekend appearances, with no current player in the competition having managed more.
Everton have only lost their opening league game once in the past 11 seasons (W4 D6), though that was last season against Chelsea. The Toffees have drawn more opening Premier League games than any other side in the competition, with 12 of their 31 games ending level.