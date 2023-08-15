Chelsea's Spanish defender Marc Cucurella is interesting Newcastle boss Eddie Howe. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

The Blues turned down the chance to sign Paris St-Germain forward Neymar before the Brazilian joined Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. (Independent), external

Chelsea are considering a move for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise. (Football.London), external

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia wants to join Chelsea over Liverpool, despite the Reds agreeing a £60m fee for the Belgium international. (Sky Sports), external

