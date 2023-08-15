Transfer news: Cucurella on the move from Chelsea
- Published
Chelsea's Spanish defender Marc Cucurella is interesting Newcastle boss Eddie Howe. (Telegraph - subscription required), external
The Blues turned down the chance to sign Paris St-Germain forward Neymar before the Brazilian joined Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. (Independent), external
Chelsea are considering a move for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise. (Football.London), external
Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia wants to join Chelsea over Liverpool, despite the Reds agreeing a £60m fee for the Belgium international. (Sky Sports), external
Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's full gossip column