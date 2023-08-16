Full-time: Man City 1-1 Sevilla (5-4 on pens)

Manchester City added the Super Cup to the Treble they claimed last season with victory over Sevilla on penalties in Athens.

Pep Guardiola's Champions League winners lost the Community Shield to Arsenal in a shootout, but saw their fortunes transformed when Sevilla's Nemanja Gudelj hit the bar after nine successful penalties.

City had to come from behind in an entertaining encounter to force penalties after a towering header from Yousef En-Nesyri put the Europa League holders ahead on 25 minutes.

Sevilla goalkeeper Bono and his Manchester City counterpart Ederson both excelled with fine saves before man-of-the-match Cole Palmer rose at the far post in the 63rd minute to level with a looping header from Rodri's cross.

It set up the tense finale that resulted in another piece of silverware being added to Guardiola's vast collection.

Were you at the match or did you follow it from home?

How did you rate City's performance - let us know here

Follow all the reaction here