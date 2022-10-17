K﻿ieran Trippier must play for England at the World Cup regardless of other fit options at Gareth Southgate's disposal, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

I﻿njuries to Chelsea's Reece James and Manchester City's Kyle Walker have turned the spotlight on Trippier, who is in form for Newcastle United but has suffered his own difficulties with fitness in the past 12 months.

"﻿He's the best all-round package," Edwards said. "Sure, there are sexier options, but Trippier is the most solid as a defender and can do what all the others do.

"﻿England will face teams they will struggle to contain and they will need someone to do the primary job of a defender - and nobody does that better than Trippier.

"﻿Besides, Southgate loves Tripp."

T﻿he 32-year-old helped his side to a clean sheet at Old Trafford against Manchester United on Sunday and Edwards said this offered further evidence of his enduring quality.

"﻿Ask Jadon Sancho which full-back he does not want to play against again," Edwards said. "He's probably the best right-back I've seen at Newcastle in 20 years."

L﻿isten to more discussion from 36'00 on BBC Sounds