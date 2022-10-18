There are no fresh injury concerns for the Cherries, with Lloyd Kelly and David Brooks both unavailable.

O'Neil is disappointed with recent refereeing decisions but is keen to move on: “I think we’ve been hard done by – I make it zero from seven on penalty decisions – but we don’t want to focus too much on this because we can’t control it. We need to focus on ourselves and what we do in midweek.”

On a local derby at Vitality Stadium: “Playing at home under the lights always adds a bit and with it being a local team I’m sure the atmosphere will be fantastic. The fans have helped us loads this season and we’ll need them again to make it as tough as possible for the opposition to take points away.”

He is wary of the threat posed by Southampton despite their struggles so far: “They’ll bring a real challenge. They’re well organised, play forward and ask questions. They’ve probably not had the results they’d have hoped for but have got really good players and a really good coach.”