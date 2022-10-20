F﻿ormer Villa defender Micah Richards has outlined his personal battles during his four years with the club.

R﻿ichards was hampered by injury during his time at Villa Park and eventually retired at 31, having made 31 appearances in all competitions.

S﻿peaking to the BBC he said: "At Aston Villa it was a brilliant time. I went there under Tim Sherwood and, for the first four or five months, everything was going brilliant.

"Remi Garde comes in and with a change of manager, we just didn’t see eye-to-eye. I wasn’t performing at the levels I should be and my knee was playing up and I remember going back to my apartment and just crying and just letting everything out.

"I didn’t want people to feel sorry for me, it was just part and parcel of it and I just needed to let everything out because deep down I knew that my career was coming to an end.

"I was draining 40/50mls of fluid from my knee just to train and mentally I was just in a bad place. And for me, who’s normally the positive one, going into the dressing room and putting on a brave face and almost becoming a cheerleader, it was tough.

"But we all go through something within our lives and I am so dedicated to football. I was going to training and couldn’t do it - my mind just couldn’t deal with it. So that’s why I always try to be positive now and look at the positive side."