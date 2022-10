Only four remain from the starting eleven that won 2-1 against Motherwell on Sunday, with seven fresh faces tasked with getting Rangers to Hampden.

Jon McLaughlin is back in goals, with James Sands and Ridvan Yilmaz coming into defence.

Steven Davis is named in midfield, with a new attacking trio of Scott Wright, Fashion Sakala and Alfredo Morelos. Kemar Roofe is also named on the bench, and could make his first Rangers appearance of the season.