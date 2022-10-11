Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou: "Disappointed for our fans, and for our lads as well. I thought we showed the endeavour to win the game, but as we've found out at this level if you don't take your chances, it's very hard to convert that into a result.

"It's been the story of our campaign so far, a tale of missed opportunities. It's the hardest part of the game, it's why clubs spend hundreds of millions on players who do that.

"The experience can hopefully get your players to feel more comfortable in those situations, and we’ve been unlucky too. We’ve hit the post twice in the same sequence where on any other day that could go in.

“We’ve just got to keep going, irrespective of whether we continue [in Europe] or not. We’ve got two more Champions League games and we want to keep using as a platform to improve."