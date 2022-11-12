Livingston manager David Martindale says VAR is "taking over the decision making" and says those at VAR HQ missed two key incidents against Hearts.

"The penalty was soft to be honest, but I've not had the benefit of watching VAR," he said. "So I was surprised to get the penalty.

"We miss and shoot ourselves in the foot slightly. I think there are two huge incidents. The penalty one, I've not seen back. But the tackle on Nicky Devlin [from Alex Cochrane]. For the life of me I do not understand how VAR can say there's nothing to see, move on.

"Then in the build-up to their goal Joel Nouble's fouled in their box but I can see why it's not given because he tries to stay on his feet.

"If the big man goes down, he probably gets a penalty. The ball then drops to Michael Smith who spins it to Alan Forrest, who handballs it and puts the ball in. Ayo's clearance isn't great and Ginnelly scores a great goal.

"In that phase of play there's a foul on Joel - where he says he's played advantage when there's not an advantage but I can take that on the chin - but the handball he's not even been asked to look at it.

"I think VAR [John Beaton] got a couple of big decisions wrong today."