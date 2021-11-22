Man City 3-0 Everton: The pick of the stats
This was the 58th time Manchester City have won by three or more goals in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola - at least 10 more than any other team during his time in charge (Liverpool, 48).
Everton have now lost their past eight league games against Manchester City – only against Manchester United between December 1999 and February 2004 (nine) have they lost more consecutive matches against an opponent in the competition.
City have conceded just six goals in 12 games in the Premier League this season - their second fewest at this stage of a league campaign, after 2018-19 (five), when they went on to win their second Premier League title under Guardiola.