BBC Sport

Man City 3-0 Everton: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
Published

  • This was the 58th time Manchester City have won by three or more goals in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola - at least 10 more than any other team during his time in charge (Liverpool, 48).

  • Everton have now lost their past eight league games against Manchester City – only against Manchester United between December 1999 and February 2004 (nine) have they lost more consecutive matches against an opponent in the competition.

  • City have conceded just six goals in 12 games in the Premier League this season - their second fewest at this stage of a league campaign, after 2018-19 (five), when they went on to win their second Premier League title under Guardiola.