United v City: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, It was a dream derby start for Manchester City when United's Eric Bailly turned Joao Cancelo's cross into his own net to give the Citizens a 1-0 lead after seven minutesPublished15 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, And City's lead doubled just before the break when Bernardo Silva capitalised on poor defending from Luke Shaw to steal in on another Cancelo cross at the far postImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Despite a goalless second half, City continued to dominate and outclass UnitedImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, A derby win for Pep Guardiola's boys in blue takes them into second position in the Premier League table, three points off league leaders Chelsea