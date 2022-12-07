Andrew Southwick, BBC Sport Scotland

Colette Cavanagh believes her old side will be fired up when Rangers take on Hibernian in Sunday’s SWPL Cup final at Tynecastle.

The 24-year-old moved to champions Rangers in the summer after three years at the Edinburgh side, and the Ibrox side are heavy favourites to lift the trophy for the first time.

However Hibs, who are seven-time winners of the SWPL Cup, will be out to prove doubters wrong after a chastening start to the season that has Dean Gibson’s side languishing sixth in the table.

“Everyone knows whether it’s the League Cup or the Scottish Cup, Hibs are always challenging and always get really far in the competition,” Cavanagh told BBC Scotland.

“It’s a huge game. They’re mid-table just now and probably focused on winning the cups because it’s one game and then they can lift the trophy, so they’ll put everything they can into the final.

“I would say they’re gelling together more than they did at the start of the season. They had quite a few international players so they didn’t have a pre-season together. But hopefully it’ll be us lifting that trophy.”