Wolves v Chelsea: Confirmed team news
Wolves make three changes, including Raul Jimenez returning from suspension to replace the injured Hwang Hee-chan.
Ki-Jana Hoever and Leander Dendoncker replace Nelson Semedo and Francisco Trincao.
Wolves: Sa, Coady, Saiss, Kilman, Hoever, Marcal, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Podence, Jimenez. Subs: Moulden, Ruddy, Jordao, Trincao, Semedo, Traore, Cundle, Bueno.
Chelsea make two changes from their 1-1 draw with Everton, with N'Golo Kante and Trevoh Chalobah replacing the injured Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho.
With four players out with Covid, Chelsea only name a six-man bench, including midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who has been out for 11 games, and two goalkeepers.
Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Silva, Azpilicueta, James, Alonso, Chalobah, Kante, Mount, Ziyech, Pulisic. Subs: Kepa, Bettinelli, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley, Sarr.