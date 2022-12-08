Patrick Vieira praised Crystal Palace’s "mental strength and quality" after his side twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Trabzonspor in a friendly on Wednesday night.

Goals came from Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta with Palace facing Napoli in another friendly on Sunday.

"The tempo was really good, I was pleased with the tempo,” Viera told Palace TV after the game. “We tried to respect the way we want to play the game.

"We showed there is still a lot of work to be done. We conceded those two goals, we were playing offside but not well co-ordinated and there were individual mistakes.

"We found the resources to get back into the game and not lose the game. We showed really good mental strength and quality.

"But with the possession that we had we have to create more, so we will have a couple of weeks before the first game against Fulham. We are in a good place."