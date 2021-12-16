Chelsea 1-1 Everton: Tuchel reaction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel tells BBC Sport: "Defensive today was zero concerns, we conceded from a set-piece. I cannot break my head if we play like this in defence, they have zero chances to score but did from a free-kick. OK, well done.

"We missed chances and struggled to find a high rhythm in the second half. We didn't have anyone on the bench, we put the last guys in that we available and we are missing big personalities and quality.

"Liverpool is Liverpool, Man City is Man City. We do what we do, we have seven players out and had chances to miss the match."

Asked if the season needs a break: "I will not get involved in this sport politics. We are all worried about Covid, it is close to us, we had four positives. Other games get cancelled, ours didn't so we have to do our best to win it."