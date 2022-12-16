Armstrong revelling in responsibility

Kilmarnock winger Daniel Armstrong is “loving” the added expectation on his shoulders following his impressive start to the season.

Armstrong is Killie’s top goalscorer with eight goals and has also provided two assists in the Scottish Premiership.

The 25-year-old showed he could handle the pressure that such a record brings when he converted a match-winning penalty against Hibernian in the final game before the mid-season break to take Killie off the foot of the table.

On his new-found responsibility, Armstrong said: “I am loving it. That’s why you play football. I would rather be that person than a person that nobody relies on.

“It brings me confidence as well when you hear people talking about your form and how many goals and assists you have got," he said ahead of his side's game against Hearts in the capital.

“There is a long way to go and hopefully I can keep chipping away and getting goals and assists and helping the team push up the league.”