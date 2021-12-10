Moyes open to recruiting new players in January

David Moyes says West Ham may use the January transfer window to help deal with his side's growing injury list.

Kurt Zouma has joined Angelo Ogbonna on the sidelines, leaving Moyes with only Issa Diop and Craig Dawson as fit specialist centre-backs.

"Kurt has been very good for us. Everybody has been impressed. He has the experience from Chelsea and he's a big miss," said Moyes.

"We have been looking to add to the forward players. We tried in the summer for a forward but there was nothing. Now we have to consider looking for a defender if possible.

"I'll see what we think the recovery time of players coming back is as well, that could have an influence on whether we need to take somebody immediately or if we think we can wait a bit later in January."