Roberto de Zerbi has thanked his Brighton players for helping him through his opening months as Albion manager.

Defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday brought the curtain down on the first phase of the season with Premier League football now paused until Boxing Day.

The result did not dampen De Zerbi’s mood however, and he insists he is going into the break with a positive mindset.

“I spoke with my players after the end of the game and I say thanks because in this period they were fantastic with me and my staff,” he said.

“All the people at the club were fantastic and I want to restart the season with the same energy, the same passion and the same attitude. I think we can improve."