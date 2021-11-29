Does the problem lie in the progress?

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

Let’s start with the facts.

Brighton & Hove Albion are ninth in the table with 18 points. That’s seven more than at the same stage last season, three more than the previous two campaigns and two more than their first in the Premier League.

However, they are also on an eight-game winless streak. They have scored from open play in just one match in the past seven. Some of the play is scintillating, some of the finishing is lacking but the hard work can never be questioned.

So are fans right to boo at the final whistle? Firstly, no one supporter or group of supporters speaks for a whole fanbase. For all the booing there were countless who had been at the Amex on a freezing Saturday evening who sent messages of support and appreciation of the football. The final whistle is, of course, the point at which everyone exhales and expresses their first sentiments on the result and performance - however, it didn’t feel appropriate.

Anyone who has followed the club’s progress should know the good intentions, detailed planning, substantial investment and honest endeavour are plain to see and maybe therein lies the problem. Progress.

The trajectory for the past decade has been in just one direction - up. Expectation has soared but among some it seems unreasonable. Of course it’s not unreasonable to want a team to score goals or sign top strikers but be careful what you wish for.

The club remains on a solid financial footing, there is a relatively new stadium, a team who work hard, stick together and play an attractive style under a progressive young coach in the most competitive league in the world. For some that may not be enough but the challenges of breaking into the elite of English football should never be underestimated.