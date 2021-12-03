Gerrard on Bailey's injury, big positives & Rodgers respect
- Published
Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa face Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.
Here's what the Villa boss had to say:
Leon Bailey, who went off injured against Manchester City on Wednesday, will be missing for "a number of weeks" after sustaining a muscle injury. Gerrard added that "you won’t see him before Christmas";
But Danny Ings may be fit: “We’ll give him every chance and we’ll make a decision tomorrow";
Despite the defeat by City, Gerrard said there were "big, big positives" and that the performance was "probably above where we thought we would be at this stage";
On coming up against his old manager Brendan Rodgers, Gerrard said: “There is a mutual respect there, he always helped me as a player and I’ll always remember that, but once the whistle goes, we’ll be ready to compete for the points";
On Marvelous Nakamba's recent displays, he said: “We knew he was a good player but we’re really pleased with how he’s gone about it in the past couple of weeks";
Gerrard also again spoke of his enthusiasm for his new job at Villa Park: “Three weeks into the job, I’m even more excited than I was when I took the role.”