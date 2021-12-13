Mbeumo makes Garth's team of the week

Bryan Mbeumo: To convert a penalty in the 95th minute when your team is fighting for its life in the toughest league in the business must be the greatest feeling in the world.

Mbeumo showed nerves of steel to snatch victory from Watford who inflicted the most awful self-harm to themselves. Why William Troost-Ekong felt the need to go to ground in his own penalty area at the most crucial time of the match beggars belief.

