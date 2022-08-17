It's only early in the new season, but we asked you, based on what you've seen of Tottenham so far, where you expect them to finish in May.

Here are some of your comments:

John: In order to finish in the top four, we will need the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United to have bad seasons again. This season we will have more European games to fit in as well. Can’t see us finishing higher than fifth, unless we sign at least two more very good and suitable players, or come up with a system where we don’t rely on Kane and Son breakaways.

James: It's funny that we are on another rollercoaster of praising Tottenham one minute and writing them off another. I personally think that we have progressed massively since Conte's arrival, both in terms of quality and tactically, and I have not been this optimistic since the Poch era. We are, regardless of fan bias, the closest challengers to City and Liverpool!

Tim: I still think we wasted £60m on Richarlison. We should have spent that on a creative midfielder. As for the worry about no new signings getting a start yet, don't panic Mr Mainwaring, Conte won't just change the whole team because he doesn't need to. Perisic and Bissouma will be drip-fed into the team slowly and Spurs will finish second, behind City this time.

Connor: For all the hype this summer, we still haven't addressed three major weaknesses. The first being a top-four quality centre back to replace Dier, a competent right wing-back and a creative midfielder. The non-performance on Sunday should have convinced Conte that Lenglet, Bissouma and Perisic must start. It'll be fourth at best if we ignore these glaring weaknesses.