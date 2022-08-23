Bastian Schweinsteiger was delighted Manchester United beat Liverpool on Monday - but admitted he thought Jurgen Klopp's team were the better side.

The German World Cup winner spent two years at Old Trafford and has kept a close eye on the difficulties his former club have experienced.

"I support United of course and I'm very happy they won the match," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast (listen again from 2:23:03).

"But was it a great performance? I wouldn't say so. Liverpool were the better team with much more possession. They couldn't finish their last passes otherwise they would have won the game.

"United did have the right attitude and spirit, though. Against the ball they were fighting and running. In my eyes also, the supporters won the match."

Schweinsteiger knows new United boss Erik ten Hag from his time as second-team coach at Bayern Munich and believes he is a good appointment, even if Monday's game was not indicative of how he wants to play.

"They have got a very good manager now and I think he is the right man for the position," said Schweinsteiger.

"But was it the way United want to play football? I don't think so. That was survival mode."

