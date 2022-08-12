West Ham boss David Moyes has been talking to the media before Sunday's game against Nottingham Forest.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Angelo Ogbonna is out, Lukasz Fabianski is doubtful, Michail Antonio also had a knock but trained on Friday and Craig Dawson is "doing quite well" and they will see where he is at.

On new signings Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca starting, he said: "Yes, I think they're ready to start so that will be a decision to take."

On Nottingham Forest's Premier League return, he said: "It's been a great club over many, many years. I don't think there would be a fan in the UK who couldn't name Brian Clough and Nottingham Forest. It was great to get Leeds back in the Premier League a couple of years ago, and it's great to see them back too."

On the challenge of playing promoted sides, he said: "It's a big challenge. You only need to look at what Fulham have done in their first game, what Bournemouth have done. If you had a choice, you wouldn't want to play the newly promoted sides towards the early games of the season."

On warm weather conditions, he said: "It’s something that we’re not so used to in this country, but we're getting on with it and we’ll deal with it the best we can."

