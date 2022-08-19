That Pep Guardiola is willing to keep Bernardo Silva at Manchester City despite the player's seeming desire to move elsewhere shows how important he is to the club, according to Guardian journalist Jamie Jackson.

Jackson was speaking on the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast about the 28-year-old Portuguese midfielder's current situation, which reportedly sees him wanting a move to Barcelona this summer. Paris Saint-Germain are also apparently interested.

"Pep Guardiola always says that he doesn't want to keep any player that wants to leave," said Jackson. "It is a bit of an open secret that Bernardo Silva would go, to either of these clubs.

"The thinking is that why would you want to keep a player who doesn't want to be there. Guardiola is breaking his own rule.

"I don't think there is any strong enmity between the two parties. In fact, I think there is the opposite - there is a lot of warmth. But it shows how important Bernardo Silva is to Manchester City and Pep Guardiola.

"It will take a big offer. I believe his contract runs until 2026. It is a cast-iron length that protects a player's valuation.

"It is getting late on in the window and the one thing Guardiola doesn't want to be is light, especially in playmaking attacking midfielders. He would populate his whole team - even the goalkeeper - with those kind of players. Not as bad as losing Kevin de Bruyne but he's still in that calibre of player.

"There are two weeks left in the window and the fact Manchester City are saying they do not want to sell him says it all."

