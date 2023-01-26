Southampton have completed their third signing of the January transfer window after Nathan Jones brought in James Bree from former club Luton.

The 25-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at St Mary's after playing every minute for Luton this season.

Nominally a right-back, the versatile Yorkshireman can also operate on the right of midfield or as a centre-half.

"I'm absolutely delighted," said Bree. "As soon as I had the chance to come to this huge club, a Premier League opportunity for myself as well, and obviously get to work with my old gaffer, I didn't have to think twice.

"It's something I've dreamed of since I was a little kid, making my Premier League debut, and obviously for a team as big as Southampton."

Jones added: "James is obviously someone who I know well from our time together at Luton, and he has the qualities both on the pitch and also in terms of his character to help us here.

“His versatility gives us another good option in a number of areas."