'Bah humbug - dismal defeat to Hibs put downer on Christmas'

Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

Football on Christmas Eve should be stopped. It’s nice if you win but if you get pumped like we did against Hibs then a big cloud hangs over the big day.

Have to say it was the harshest of harsh red cards (where’s VAR when you need it?) and the way we play we need 11 men on the park to effectively press and attack.

That said, there was a spell when our players were intent on gifting the game to Hibs. We’ve beaten them comfortably this season already but they took us apart in the first half.

Davie Martindale’s post-match interview was honest in its appraisal of the game and also how the performance was an oddity in an otherwise fine season. The glare in his eyes tells me he’ll be fired up for the St Mirren game on Wednesday and so will the players.

As much as the Hibs defeat put a downer on Christmas, I’m sure the players took the out-of-sorts performance harder than the fans and their Christmas had the ghost of the game haunting them.

That’s why I’d ban Christmas Eve games and stick to Boxing Day etc - at least you’ve got the New Year to drown your sorrows.