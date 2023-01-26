Preston v Tottenham: Pick of the stats
This will be the 10th FA Cup tie between Preston North End and Tottenham Hotspur but the first since the fourth round in 1967-68, a game won 3-1 by Spurs.
Preston haven’t faced Spurs in any competition since September 2009, when they lost 5-1 in a League Cup tie at Deepdale, with Peter Crouch netting a hat-trick.
Tottenham are looking to reach the FA Cup fifth round for a fourth consecutive season, which would represent their longest run of progressions from the fourth-round stage since doing so in five seasons in a row between 1978-79 and 1982-83.
Harry Kane has scored 14 goals in his past 14 appearances in the FA Cup for Tottenham, scoring the winner in the third round against Portsmouth. He also netted two goals in last season’s fourth-round victory against Brighton.